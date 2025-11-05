Macquarie Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $10.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRSR. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

CRSR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.The company had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 124.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 204,351 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

