Accel Entertainment’s (ACEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 484,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,315. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $852.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 248,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.