Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 27,130 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $186.88. 1,634,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,693. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price target on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Insmed by 59.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 169.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

