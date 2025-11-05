Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Ryan Fukushima Sells 5,000 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $445,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,750. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $461,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,303,389.00.

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.6%

Tempus AI stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. 8,868,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,480,602. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 4.86. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 35.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $54,020,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at $34,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

