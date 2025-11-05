Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Ryan Fukushima Sells 5,000 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $445,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,750. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,303,389.00.

Tempus AI stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. 8,868,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,480,602. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 4.86. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 35.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $54,020,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at $34,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

