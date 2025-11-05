Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Exelixis Stock Up 7.7%
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 3,034,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,756. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 163.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.