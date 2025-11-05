Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 3,034,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,756. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 163.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

