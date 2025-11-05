Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

10/8/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In related news, insider Paul Lorentz sold 178,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total value of C$7,476,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,930 shares in the company, valued at C$3,349,067. This trade represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 179,582 shares of company stock worth $7,516,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

