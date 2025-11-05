Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,754. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

