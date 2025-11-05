Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Down 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.14.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 164.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 35.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 66.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.