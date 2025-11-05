InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.05 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

InMode Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Get InMode alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of InMode by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 304,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InMode by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Research raised shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.