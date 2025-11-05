NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 20.7% – Here’s Why

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 214,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 72,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 24.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

