Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22), Zacks reports.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 15.2%

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 4,685,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRMR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

