Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

IEP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icahn Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 160,183 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

