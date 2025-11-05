Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.85. 18,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,703. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 8.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Investors Title by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Investors Title by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Title presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

