Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%.
Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.85. 18,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,703. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Title presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
