FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $50.6850, with a volume of 25712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 561,287 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $6,868,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

