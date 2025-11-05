First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

