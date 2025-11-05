Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.6540, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 63.80%.The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 23.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter worth $3,467,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
