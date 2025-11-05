Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 309532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCDY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCDY

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.