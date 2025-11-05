Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Ntt Data Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ntt Data had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ntt Data Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ntt Data Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

