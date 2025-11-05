Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Financial Review

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Profound Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.23 billion 1.51 -$87.29 million ($1.52) -19.26 Profound Medical $11.84 million 15.03 -$27.82 million ($1.46) -4.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardian Pharmacy Services. Guardian Pharmacy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Guardian Pharmacy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guardian Pharmacy Services and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 1 0 3 0 2.50 Profound Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.60%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services -6.90% -52.41% -24.17% Profound Medical -343.97% -89.74% -73.06%

Risk and Volatility

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.