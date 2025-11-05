Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) & Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Head to Head Survey

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) and Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valhi and Enlightify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $2.09 billion 0.18 $108.00 million $3.43 3.94 Enlightify $79.21 million 0.02 -$28.41 million ($1.05) -0.09

Analyst Recommendations

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Valhi and Enlightify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 1 0 0 1.50 Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valhi presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.28%. Given Valhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Enlightify.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Enlightify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Enlightify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 4.69% 7.02% 3.53% Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03%

Risk and Volatility

Valhi has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valhi beats Enlightify on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company’s Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company’s Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

