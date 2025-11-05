JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $43.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Toast in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 15,126,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,259. Toast has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $177,337.72. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 227,924 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,977.44. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,781.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,273 shares of company stock worth $2,015,198 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Toast by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Toast by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

