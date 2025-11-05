Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 1,278,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $69.53.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,470 shares of company stock worth $1,697,214. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,348.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,880,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

