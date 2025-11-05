Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 174,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

