NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41), Zacks reports. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%.

Shares of NAMS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 1,360,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,268. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,845.58. The trade was a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,450. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,424 and sold 226,342 shares valued at $5,748,019. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 33.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 146.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

