JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,575. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $930.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

