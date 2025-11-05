JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $42.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get NMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Trading Down 2.5%

NMIH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 437,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. NMI has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $151.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,909,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.