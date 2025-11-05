JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.35.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 9.4%

NYSE LYV traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,620. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.