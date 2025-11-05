Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV):

11/4/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $184.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $211.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $218.00 to $234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/3/2025 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $203.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2025 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

