Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $99.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/30/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

10/6/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

9/23/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $126,084.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,257.85. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Birchler sold 12,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $897,457.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,541.98. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 882,150 shares of company stock worth $56,284,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

