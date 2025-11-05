Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. 813,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 206,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Minnova Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.