Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. 813,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 206,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Minnova Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.