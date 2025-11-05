Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) was up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 226,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 205,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 20.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

