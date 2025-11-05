Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares Dividend of $0.87

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 237.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Innospec has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 124,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,372. Innospec has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

