Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 118,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

