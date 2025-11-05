Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.99% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 113,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,270.60. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $1,418,449.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 307,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,586.94. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,866. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

