JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,148. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

