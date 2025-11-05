JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

HSIC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 1,291,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

