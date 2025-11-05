Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27, Zacks reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arvinas Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 1,152,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,157. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 885,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 493.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 510,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 108.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 902,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 469,394 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $3,330,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Arvinas by 157.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 583,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 357,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

