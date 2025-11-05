Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Lumentum Trading Up 23.3%

Shares of LITE traded up $43.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,465. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $240.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 243,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,089,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 37.6% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

