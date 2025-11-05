Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.
Lumentum Trading Up 23.3%
Shares of LITE traded up $43.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,465. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $240.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
