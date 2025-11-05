Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21, Zacks reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND stock traded up $20.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 12,956,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.27. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,664.98. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.