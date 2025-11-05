Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading Up 12.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) were up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50. Approximately 2,190,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,444,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44.

Ascent Resources Stock Up 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.50.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.