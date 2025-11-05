Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.5750, with a volume of 11751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $884.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Teekay by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 38,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Teekay by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teekay by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

