Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Up 12% – Should You Buy?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) shares traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.46 and last traded at $111.8250. 1,700,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,479,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nextracker from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextracker had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,920. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,485 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,737.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

