Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.62. 40,801,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 17,037,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48.
Strategic Minerals Trading Up 6.7%
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market cap of £39.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42.
About Strategic Minerals
In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.
In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.
