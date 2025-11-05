Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Issues Earnings Results

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 149,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,416. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

