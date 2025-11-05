Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 5th (ADUS, AIP, ALAB, ALGT, AN, BBWI, BHVN, BURL, BYD, CBLL)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 5th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $16.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$272.00 to C$291.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$270.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$247.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$213.00 to C$211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$312.00 to C$318.00.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $1.55 to $1.35. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$34.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$35.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $43.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by CIBC from $185.00 to $200.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$250.00.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$159.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$65.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $345.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

