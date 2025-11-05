Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 5th (ADUS, AIP, ALAB, ALGT, AN, BBWI, BHVN, BURL, BYD, CBLL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 5th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $16.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$272.00 to C$291.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$270.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$247.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$213.00 to C$211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$312.00 to C$318.00.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $1.55 to $1.35. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$34.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$35.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $43.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by CIBC from $185.00 to $200.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$250.00.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$159.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$65.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $345.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

