SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
SURO Capital Stock Performance
SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2,015.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SURO Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of SURO Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,530,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,485.50. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SURO Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SURO Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in SURO Capital by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 356,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
About SURO Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
