Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 52,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 222,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SION shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 99,800 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,618,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,846,657.18. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $12,284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 219,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,684,746.50. The trade was a 58.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,280,028 shares of company stock worth $43,449,735. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SION. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $676,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,803,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.