GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. GoodRx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GoodRx Stock Up 2.0%

GDRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,000. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

