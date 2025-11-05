Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 885,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.05). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

